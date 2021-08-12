Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,158,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,615,035. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

