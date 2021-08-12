Morgan Stanley Purchases New Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 288,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,417,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $204,741,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $162,459,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $133,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $52.91 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

