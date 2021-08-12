Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,398 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AU. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of AU opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

