Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

In other Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $72,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

