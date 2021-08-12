Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Personalis worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Personalis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Personalis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Personalis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSNL opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $861.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,148 shares of company stock worth $5,189,766. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

