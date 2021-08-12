Morgan Stanley Raises Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $51.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31. Sonos has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,986.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,080,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sonos by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

