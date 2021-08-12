Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 215,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 99,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period.

Shares of BGIO opened at $8.03 on Thursday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $16.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 208.17%. This is a boost from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

