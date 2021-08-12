Morgan Stanley Raises The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $26.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,448,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,694,000 after buying an additional 1,356,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after buying an additional 653,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,598,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,498,000 after buying an additional 220,643 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

