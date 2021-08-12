Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of GreenSky worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.68.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

