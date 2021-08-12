Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 80,237 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.