Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 135,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Olin worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Olin by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 304,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 102,392 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,504 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

