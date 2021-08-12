Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 238,746 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Sanmina worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $34,068,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 811.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after acquiring an additional 461,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 217.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 218,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at about $7,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

