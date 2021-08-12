Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.71% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $17,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

