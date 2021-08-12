Morgan Stanley Sells 140,410 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,410 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.72% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $9.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $298.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

