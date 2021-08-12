Morgan Stanley Sells 170,430 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of FirstService worth $17,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,698,000 after purchasing an additional 146,149 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FirstService by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,618,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 27.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 28.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $189.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.68 and a 1 year high of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

