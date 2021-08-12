Morgan Stanley Sells 213,295 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213,295 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $71.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

