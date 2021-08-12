Morgan Stanley Sells 37,985 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,985 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $17,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000.

NYSE RA opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

