Morgan Stanley Sells 49,561 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

NYSE MSM opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

