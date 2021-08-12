Morgan Stanley Takes $18.08 Million Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 502,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Olink Holding AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLK. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OLK opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $42.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

