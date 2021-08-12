Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104,775 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 585,416 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of ADT worth $17,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,691 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 619,677 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in ADT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after buying an additional 3,608,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,271,000 after buying an additional 350,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,466 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $32,465,000 after purchasing an additional 631,572 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 231,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.28. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

