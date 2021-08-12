Morpheus.Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $807,021.00 (MRPH)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $68.74 million and approximately $807,021.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.00880952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00110855 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.