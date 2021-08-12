Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $52,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

