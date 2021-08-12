Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.090-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $227.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $231.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

