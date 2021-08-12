Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorsport Games updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MSGM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 12,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,296. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSGM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Motorsport Games from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

