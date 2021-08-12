Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Piper Sandler

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.81.

Motus GI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 471,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,838. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.61.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

