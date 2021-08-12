MovieBloc Market Cap Achieves $58.80 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $58.80 million and $33.99 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00879018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00109811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00160939 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,390,677,836 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.