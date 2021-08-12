Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.77.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of MPLX opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mplx has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

