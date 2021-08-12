mStable USD Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.11 million and approximately $169,796.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,257.66 or 0.99907472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00071474 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001029 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003199 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.