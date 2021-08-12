M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

Shares of MTB traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.36. 5,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,872. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

