MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avangrid by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $63,187,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:AGR traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $54.49. 1,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,059. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

