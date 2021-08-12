MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 27.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 85,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,114,766.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,134,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,285 shares of company stock valued at $24,139,944. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.81. 6,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,044. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

