MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 31,000 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 19,919.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $18,369,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Post stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.90. 1,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

