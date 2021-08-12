MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.02.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.13. 505,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,553,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.