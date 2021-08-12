MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

NYSE MHK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,958. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.34 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

