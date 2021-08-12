MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 115,000 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Coty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 354,865 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Coty by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth about $7,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.36. 74,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,922,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.49.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.