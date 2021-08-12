MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 126,000 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $67,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $57,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPL by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.11. 18,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.