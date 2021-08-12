MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,275,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 621,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,916,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

