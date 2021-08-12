MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $1.25 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,383 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 200.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 114.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $5.28 on Thursday, reaching $242.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,299. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.50 and a 12 month high of $249.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -139.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,365,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,471 shares of company stock valued at $32,241,302. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

