MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.89 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $102.29. 3,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

