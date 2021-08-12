MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.94. 122,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,611. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

