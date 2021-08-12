MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $1.20 Million in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.81. 18,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,339. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

