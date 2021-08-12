MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $1.74 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,548,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after buying an additional 1,715,728 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after buying an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. 6,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,109. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.