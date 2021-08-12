MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $2.10 Million in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in frontdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

FTDR traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.38. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

