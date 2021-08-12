MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $3.14 Million in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.08% of Schneider National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter worth $163,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Schneider National by 363.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,330 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.02.

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,841. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

