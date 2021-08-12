MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

FRC stock traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $201.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,227. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

