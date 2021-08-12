MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,706 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 479,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 30,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,890. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,743.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

