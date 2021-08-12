MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,969,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $65.60. 2,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

