MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 1,729 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.35. 2,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,246. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.85. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.