MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 31,000 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $6,369,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Best Buy by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,881 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.35. 20,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.84.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

