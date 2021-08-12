MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Northern Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Northern Trust by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.21. 5,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $361,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,930. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

